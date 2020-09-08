Liverpool consider selling Rhian Brewster this month to raise transfer funds – report

Liverpool are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Rhian Brewster, with the October 5 transfer deadline just over three weeks away.

The young forward has been linked with moves to Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Fulham in recent months.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who claim the Reds are now open to the idea of selling Brewster to raise transfer funds.

It was previously unclear if Brewster leaving Anfield on a permanent basis was an option, but this new report confirms it’s under consideration.

MORE: Aston Villa lead the way as Liverpool name their price for 23-year-old

EOTK understands Sheffield Utd are seen as a favourable destination for the youngster, but sources suggested the Reds were keen on a loan deal.

Brewster is one of the most promising talents at the club, but selling him becomes more understandable if a buy-back clause was to be inserted in the deal.

Liverpool are continually linked with Thiago Alcantara – but as cited in this brilliant thread by the Swiss Ramble on Twitter, money isn’t freely available.

The Echo say selling Brewster could ‘raise additional funds for the final month of the transfer window’, which suggests something could be on the horizon.