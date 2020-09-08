Liverpool journalist issues centre-back update nobody wanted to hear

Liverpool journalist Paul Gorst took part in a live Q&A on the Echo’s website yesterday and it was mostly the same stuff we’ve been hearing for a few weeks now.

The usual about Thiago Alcantara not signing unless someone leaves and Ismaila Sarr being ‘considered’ popped up, but something else caught our eye.

Gorst explained that Liverpool aren’t too stressed over centre-back options this summer, despite losing Dejan Lovren to Zenit last month.

The Reds’ defensive options were stretched at times last season, with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip struggling with injuries – but there is a plan.

The Premier League champions are prepared to use Fabinho as an ’emergency’ centre-half, Gorst explained in the live Q&A on the Echo’s website.

This is far from ideal, but with rising talents such as Billy Koumetio, Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg – hopefully we have a new centre-half we don’t know about yet.

To be fair, we do have faith Fabinho can get the job done if called upon a few times – but that takes him away from midfield, where he’s arguably our best player.

It’s not the update fans will be looking for, but as explained in this thread by The Swiss Ramble, the Reds aren’t in a position to be splashing the cash.