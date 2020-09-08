(Photo) Cadbury announce LFC partnership with limited-edition ‘Champions’ chocolate bar

Cadbury UK have announced their new partnership with Liverpool FC by launching a limited-edition ‘Champions’ chocolate bar.
Club legend John Barnes helped drop the new confectionery item, who visited a life-long supporter of the Reds with one as a gift.
This was in collaboration with the LFC Foundation, with all proceeds from the sales of the limited chocolate bars going to the charity.
You can see a photo below, but we also encourage you to consider buying a bar if you’re already tempted – and you can do that here.
Cadbury have announced their new sponsorship with #LFC by producing a new limited-edition 'Champions' chocolate bar 🍫pic.twitter.com/Ktd7OQeoMi
— Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) September 7, 2020
COMMENTS