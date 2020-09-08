(Photo) Henderson trains with Liverpool squad ahead of Premier League opener

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has resumed first team training with the rest of the squad, after recovering from the injury which kept him out of the tail end of last season.

The midfielder’s return is a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp, who will be thrilled to have his skipper back and seemingly available for selection.

The Reds simply were not playing at the same level when Henderson was injured, with his influence clearly missing from the team as a unit.

But the captain is back now – and hopefully he’ll be ready for this weekend as Liverpool take on old rivals Leeds United in the Premier League!

Take a look at the photo below (via LFC):