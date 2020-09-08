The Wild Race in the Premier League’s 2020-2021 Season

Liverpool dominated the Premier League last season en route to their 19th title in the English top-flight. This season is a different story because all of the teams are gearing up for a title race. The Reds showed that there are some chinks in their armour late last season, and there are a lot of teams who can shock the rest of the league.

Who are the Dark Horses This Season?

There will be some teams that will go under the radar this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers were a surprise last season but now they are legitimate dark horses One such team is Southampton F.C. who did not have a great start last season. They were in the relegation zone after a 9-0 drubbing against Leicester City which really changed the complexion of the club. You can bet on Southampton F.C. with Sportsbet.io if you trust their process in creating a competitive squad.

The Saints came back in a phenomenal way, reaching the 11th spot on the Premier League table at the end of the season. They only lost one match after the season restart which is a sign that the team will be great under Ralph Hasenhüttl for another season.

In the upcoming season. Leicester City, Arsenal and Tottenham are names that you should take into consideration as well because they are still good teams who can exceed expectations.

Who Can Defeat Liverpool?

When talking about contenders, you always have to name Manchester City as one of the top names. They have still retained their core lineup with the only exception being club legend David Silva who left in the offseason after a decade-long stint with City. They are still a talented group filled with offensive talents who will shine under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United is another club that should be cited as a top contender because they have shown that their core lineup is worthy of being one of the best in the league. Bruno Fernandes is en route to superstardom and their attacking lineup is growing into their own as a stellar group of goalscorers. They are set to be top contenders with the momentum that they have built from last season’s run to the top three.

Chelsea is the other favourite in the race because of their stellar roster. They already had a talented team last season but their acquisitions in the offseason can bring championship glory back to Stamford Bridge. With their new stars, the club already has a stellar offence. Their defence has also been strengthened with their new additions.

Who will be the Players to Watch This Season?

There will be some players who will be looking to step in the 2020-2021 season. You can expect the Liverpool starters will have another great season because they are just that talented. Bruno Fernandes will be someone to watch because he already produced superstar stats when he joined United in January but with a full season upcoming, you can expect him to perform.

Under the radar players like Danny Ings will be awesome to watch next season. He almost won the Golden Boot last season. It was great to see him perform at a high level because he was unable to reach his potential back when he was with Liverpool due to injuries.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pépé will be someone to look forward to as well especially since he now has one year of experience under his belt. He was often criticized last season because he did not properly acclimate to the league but he is now looking good ahead of the season.

The Premier League is a loaded league and the 2020-2021 season is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for English football. We will see if Liverpool can defend their title and win their 20th trophy.