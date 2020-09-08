Thiago absent from Bayern’s COVID-19 tests ahead of training after Spain return

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara was said to be absent from the Bundesliga champions’ COVID-19 tests today, as training is set to begin.

The Spain international has only just returned from international duty, but BILD chief writer Christian Falk is hinting this could be transfer-related.

In a tweet shared bright and early this morning, the German football expert @’d LFC, Gini Wijnaldum and Catalan giants Barcelona.

The latest line from European journalists is that the Dutchman needs to be sold before Thiago can join Liverpool, with SPORT claiming as much [via Sport Witness].

Falk says Bayern have given their midfield star a few more days off, presumably because he was just representing Spain in the Nations League.

It’ll be interesting to see if other players get the same treatment, with a host of international footballers in action over the last week or so.

Namely Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to resume first team training at Melwood later this week to prepare for Leeds United this weekend.

The Reds look set to kick-off their season in style with three points in the bag, and the full-back’s inclusion maximises our chances.