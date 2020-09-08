Three Premier League clubs want Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster on a permanent deal – report

Rhian Brewster is one of the most promising young talents in the country right now, with 11 goals in 22 appearances for Swansea City last season.

The Liverpool starlet isn’t off to a bad re-start with the Reds either, bagging three times in two pre-season games while in Austria.

The 20-year-old has drawn interest from Premier League trio Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, according to the Times.

The same report claims the clubs believe Liverpool would be willing to sanction a sale for the forward, but it’d take a fee over £20million.

We at EOTK think the Reds are in a strong position with this one as each of those clubs could be a good (temporary) destination for Brewster.

Sheffield Utd are said to be Jurgen Klopp’s preferred choice, with Chris Wilder considered to be a favourable boss for the youngster to work under.

We think another loan away from Anfield is probably the most likely conclusion for Rhian, but it’s interesting there’s a belief Liverpool could sell.

A buy-back clause isn’t out of the question, with many deals in the contemporary game utilising these little tricks to ensure investment isn’t squandered.