(Video) Comparison shows fake DHgate Liverpool shirt isn’t far off legit Nike kits

Paul Machin of The Redmen TV has picked up three Liverpool kits; Nike’s ‘Stadium’ and ‘Vapor’ shirts, but also DHgate’s bootleg offering.

The Chinese website has a £12 version of the Reds’ new number – and it looks like the real deal, but some supporters are rightly sceptical of the price.

Nike’s Vapor jersey will set fans back £100, so it’s understandable why some are considering their options – but the Stadium shirt is a more typical £70.

There doesn’t seem to be much of a difference between the three, but we’ll let Paul show you that. Take a watch of the video below: