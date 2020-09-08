(Video) “Together, we can do more” – Adidas announce Klopp deal with intriguing message

Adidas have announced their new deal with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, with a video featuring the German.

The boss joins the likes of Mo Salah and Leo Messi on the manufacturer’s roster of sports stars.

“I’ve come here for something bigger, because I believe football can be more,” Klopp stated as he looked up at the camera in the video Adidas shared on Twitter.

It’s unclear what the plans are with the Liverpool boss, but a date of October 5 2020 – the day the transfer window shuts for Premier League clubs – is flashed on the screen.

“Together, we can do more,” the boss signs the 19-second clip off with. Intriguing! What do you think is going on, Reds?

Take a watch of the video below (via Adidas):