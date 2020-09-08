(Video) “Together, we can do more” – Adidas announce Klopp deal with intriguing message

Adidas have announced their new deal with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, with a video featuring the German.
The boss joins the likes of Mo Salah and Leo Messi on the manufacturer’s roster of sports stars.
“I’ve come here for something bigger, because I believe football can be more,” Klopp stated as he looked up at the camera in the video Adidas shared on Twitter.
MORE: Thiago absent from Bayern training after returning from international duty
It’s unclear what the plans are with the Liverpool boss, but a date of October 5 2020 – the day the transfer window shuts for Premier League clubs – is flashed on the screen.
“Together, we can do more,” the boss signs the 19-second clip off with. Intriguing! What do you think is going on, Reds?
Take a watch of the video below (via Adidas):
“Together, we can do more” @Adidas’ first campaign with their new signing, Jürgen Klopp.
5/10/2020.pic.twitter.com/BbFP2YhhXq
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 7, 2020
COMMENTS