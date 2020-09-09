(Images) Nike set to release intriguing new LFC shirt which will split opinion

With the launch of Liverpool’s new third kit seemingly imminent, there has been a massive leak of Nike gear that’ll accompany it.

OFOBALL, a very reliable source when it comes to wearables in football, dropped a load of images onto Twitter last night and some were more interesting than others.

As expected, there are lots of generic Nike items – but one really stood out. It seems the Reds are getting a black and red training/pre-match shirt with a unique design.

We think it looks great, with a contemporary look – but it’s definitely going to split opinion in the fan-base!

Take a look at the pictures below (via OFOBALL):

