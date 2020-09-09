(Images) Nike set to release intriguing new LFC shirt which will split opinion

With the launch of Liverpool’s new third kit seemingly imminent, there has been a massive leak of Nike gear that’ll accompany it.
OFOBALL, a very reliable source when it comes to wearables in football, dropped a load of images onto Twitter last night and some were more interesting than others.
As expected, there are lots of generic Nike items – but one really stood out. It seems the Reds are getting a black and red training/pre-match shirt with a unique design.
We think it looks great, with a contemporary look – but it’s definitely going to split opinion in the fan-base!
Take a look at the pictures below (via OFOBALL):
One of the many items #Nike and #LFC will be releasing alongside the new third kit, as revealed by @OFOBALLnew ✅ pic.twitter.com/UDQEdF3XM4
— Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) September 9, 2020
