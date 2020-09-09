Jamal Lewis name-checks Liverpool duo in first interview as a Newcastle player

Jamal Lewis has dropped the names of Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in his first interview as a Newcastle United player.

The Northern Ireland international was linked with a move to Anfield, but a breakdown in negotiations between Norwich City and the Reds put a stop to that.

The Canaries were reportedly holding out for a bid of £20million – as per the Telegraph – with the Premier League champions only willing to go as high as £12million.

Lewis joined Newcastle for a fee of £13.5million, according to Paul Joyce – but it seems the full-back still has Liverpool on his mind as he name-checked Trent and Robbo shortly after signing.

“There are great examples [of full-backs], the two would be from Liverpool, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold,” he told NUFC TV (via the Chronicle).

“They are really setting the standard right now with how they play and the aggression and enthusiasm to get forward. It has helped to highlight how important they are.”

We at EOTK think Newcastle have got their hands on an absolute gem and would have loved it if Lewis rocked up at Anfield this summer, but it wasn’t mean to be.

The Reds opted to bring in Greek international Kostas Tsimikas instead and Norwich got an extra £1.5million, so it all worked out in the end.

Our new left-back has recently been representing his country in the UEFA Nations League, but reports state he’s contracted COVID-19 and has been isolating.

The Reds take on Leeds United this weekend – and even though Robertson was always a nailed-on starter, Tsimikas will have to wait for his first appearance.