Klopp set to hold talks with Wijnaldum as ideal Thiago scenario outlined – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to meet with Gini Wijnaldum to discuss the midfielder’s future, as links to Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona continue to intensify.

That’s according to the reliable Melissa Reddy, who explained in her report for the Independent there’s an ideal scenario involving the Dutchman and potential new signing Thiago Alcantara.

Wijnaldum is set to return from international duty today and will be greeted at Melwood by Klopp, who is keen to discuss the latest developments.

Koeman is said to be keen on adding some extra steel to the Barcelona midfield he inherited earlier this month and has identified the Liverpool star as a possible recruit.

Gini is an important cog for the Reds and will be sorely missed if he departs, but Reddy explains in her report that he doesn’t necessarily need to leave for Thiago to join.

According to the journalist, the ideal scenario is that Wijnaldum stays, Liverpool offload fringe players to generate transfer funds, and the Spaniard is added to the team.

Simply swapping the Dutchman out for the Bayern Munich midfielder would arguably be an improvement, but having them both as options would be incredible.

Liverpool have been linked with Thiago for months and clearly aren’t rushing things in an effort to get it over the line, so let’s hope our patience pays off.