Virgil van Dijk’s classy response as Kevin De Bruyne wins PFA Player of the Year award

Virgil van Dijk has reacted to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne taking his crown as PFA Player of the Year.

The Belgian midfielder beat off stiff competition from Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane to win the award.

Honestly, it’s hard to argue with the decision – De Bruyne was the best player in the Premier League last season, so we at EOTK wish him all the best.

That sentiment is echoed by van Dijk, who has congratulated the City star on Twitter for winning the award.

Not a bad one to win I guess 😉 Congratulations well deserved big man! 👊🏽🔥 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 9, 2020

It’s a classy touch by the big man, but he isn’t the only Liverpool player to give De Bruyne a pat on the back, with Henderson also speaking out on social media.

Congratulations to @DeBruyneKev on winning the @PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. Class act on and off the pitch. Well deserved 🔥👌 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 8, 2020

The skipper was up for the main award alongside team-mate Mane, but the Belgian international beat them both to it.

Hendo and Sadio did get the nod for the PFA Team of the Year, however – as did three other Liverpool players; van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The latter was named the PFA’s Young Player of the Year, but he honestly had no real competition after a truly dominant display in 2019/20.