Liverpool could bide their time and swoop for Thiago in January, according to Sky Sports honcho

Liverpool have been tipped to wait until January to make a move for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, with the midfielder able to sign off on a Bosman transfer for next summer.

This suggestion comes from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol who claims it makes more sense for the Reds to wait than spend millions right now.

Rumour has it Liverpool and Thiago have already agreed on personal terms and it’s now up to the Premier League and European champions to thrash out a fee.

That’s according to very reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has repeatedly stated it’s now up to Bayern and the Reds to close the deal.

MORE: Klopp set to hold talks with Wijnaldum as ideal Thiago scenario is outlined – report

If this is absolutely true, which we’ve come to expect to be the case with the Italian, waiting until January is the next logical step for Liverpool if a fee can’t be agreed on.

The Premier League champions haven’t got as much loose change as one may expect*, so if Thiago is truly keen then waiting another year may not be a bad idea.

*Take a look at this Twitter thread by the Swiss Ramble.

Of course, in 12 months the midfielder will be approaching his 31st birthday, but James Milner is proof that age cannot completely define a player.