Liverpool look set to offload promising goalkeeper before transfer window closes

Liverpool are in talks with Panathinaikos regarding the potential transfer of Kamil Grabara.

Sources have outlined to EOTK that Grabara, who at 21-years-old needs first-team football this season after a decent campaign at Huddersfield, will be offloaded – either permanently or on loan – before the window shuts in October.

We understand that Liverpool would prefer to get a transfer fee for the Pole who has two years on his contract, but will also sanction a loan deal in the hope that we’ll be able to cash in next term after he gains more experience abroad, too.

Liverpool will go in for this season with Alisson as our primary choice between the sticks, with Adrian his backup and young Irishman Caimohin Kelleher the third-choice, after Andy Lonergan was released…

Loris Karius is in a similar position to Grabara – we’d prefer to cash in but may have to send him on loan if there are no buyers.