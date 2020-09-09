Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, but one star misses out

A total of five Liverpool players have been voted into the 2020 PFA Team of the Year!

Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane all got the nod for the XI, but Mo Salah missed out.

Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were favoured over the Egyptian and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, both of whom had arguably better seasons.

See the full team below:

It’s a shame Mo missed out after another world-class campaign at Anfield, but that doesn’t take much away from the incredible achievement by the squad as a unit.

Henderson was also up for PFA Player of the Year – but that award was won by Kevin De Bruyne, the first City player to ever do so.

The Liverpool captain was classy in defeat, tweeting a congratulatory message to the Belgian midfielder shortly after the announcement was made.

Congratulations to @DeBruyneKev on winning the @PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. Class act on and off the pitch. Well deserved 🔥👌 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 8, 2020

Liverpool did pick up another award, though – Trent was named the PFA Young Player of the Year!

If we’re being honest, nobody else stood a chance with the full-back having yet another instrumental season from deep within Jurgen Klopp’s team.

WELL IN, TRENT! 🙌@trentaa98 is the PFA Young Player of the Year 👏 #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/FMncd28GxJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 8, 2020

We bet it won’t be long until Trent has his hands on the other POTY award!