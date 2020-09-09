Liverpool set for windfall after Barcelona make transfer decision – report

Liverpool are reportedly set get a cash boost of £4.4million after a Barcelona exit has been ruled out for Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The Brazilian’s future with the Catalans looked in doubt, but a change in management has seemingly breathed new life into his circumstances.

The former Liverpool midfielder played a role for Bayern Munich last season as the German giants completed an incredible treble, capping it off with the Champions League title.

These performances have seemingly caught the eye of new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, who is willing to give Coutinho another chance at Camp Nou.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Brazilian’s agent confirmed the Dutchman jumped on the phone to his client right after the Champions League final to make his intentions known.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Coutinho’s extended stay in Catalonia means the final instalment of £4.4million should be paid to the Reds soon.

The midfielder set Barcelona back £142million when he left Anfield for Camp Nou in 2018, but £36million of the fee has been spread out in the form of add-ons.

The final instalment becomes payable once Coutinho has made 90 appearances – and with the midfielder already on 75, another season at Barca should see him hit the target.