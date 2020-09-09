(Photos) Lovren shares beautiful parting gift sent to him by LFC captain Henderson

Dejan Lovren has taken to social media to show off a wonderful gift sent to him by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after departing the club.

The Croatian international left Anfield to sign for Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg earlier this summer after six years with the Reds.

Lovren signed off with a long-awaited Premier League title, and that’s central to Henderson’s gift.

The captain has sent Dej a heartfelt letter and a miniature trophy with every member of the squad’s name engraved onto its base.

We love this from the skipper, but it’s just what we expect from one of the most decent men in football.

Take a look at the photos below: