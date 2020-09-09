(Photos) New, official-looking pictures of LFC’s 2020/21 Nike third kit have leaked

Nike and Liverpool have already released the home and away kits for the upcoming season, with both being received quite well by supporters.

The home shirt has a classic feel to it, with an intriguing splash of teal, while the blue-green away is a more contemporary and artistic design.

The third kit has now leaked online – there had been some photos before, but these new ones are legit – they’re from a very reliable source.

As you’ve probably already seen, it’s a black-grey checker design with red and white trim – take a look at the photos below (via OFOBALL):

