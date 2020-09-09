Trent’s England performance offers Liverpool a boost ahead of Premier League opener

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has offered Jurgen Klopp a boost by playing 90 minutes for England against Denmark in the Nations League.

Normally we wouldn’t celebrate one of our players being pushed to their limits by the national team, but after an injury it’s good to see our No.66 back in action.

Trent’s appearance for the Three Lions suggests he’s more than ready to go for Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Leeds United this weekend.

The young Scouser is just off the back of winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award for 2020, after an absolutely dominant 2019/20 season.

Trent’s protégé Neco Williams had an eventful time on international duty with Wales, scoring his first goal (a match-winner) for the Dragons against Bulgaria.

The 19-year-old will serve as a suitable stand-in for Alexander-Arnold, should the boss opt to give him a rest after a couple of months out of action.

Liverpool are up against newly-promoted Leeds United this weekend, in what should be a feisty affair between old rivals in the Premier League.

Getting three points on the board immediately sends a message to the rest of the country, especially after a half-baked end to 2019/20.