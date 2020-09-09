(Video) Elliott tries on Klopp’s glasses before scoring from the half-way line

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott tried on Jurgen Klopp’s glasses at Melwood today, before striking an effort into the back of the net from near the half-way line.

In a video shared by the club on Twitter, the winger was handed the specs by the boss before lofting a dead ball into one of the empty goals.

It’s nice to see the players having a bit of fun like this, and it shows that Klopp doesn’t take himself too seriously. We really do love to see it!

