(Video) Lovren scores his best goal ever with Baggio-esque turn & powerful finish

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has scored the best goal we’ve ever seen from the Croatian, two months after leaving Anfield.

He would wait until he’s gone to turn up the heat, wouldn’t he?!

While on international duty in the UEFA Nations League, the centre-half picked up a botched clearance around 12 yards from goal and pulled off an incredible dummy.

Lovren switch onto his left foot and powered home a shot, leaving the France goalkeeper with absolutely no chance. Unreal technique!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Football):