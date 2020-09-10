Bielsa labels Liverpool “one of the best” & discusses Klopp’s impact in the Premier League

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has named Liverpool “one of the best teams in the world” ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

The Argentine has helped the West Yorkshire outfit go from strength to strength since joining in 2018, guiding the club to a long-awaited promotion last season.

And he clearly has a lot of respect for his opposite number at Merseyside, labelling Jurgen Klopp’s team as “one of the best” in the world.

“[Liverpool are] a just champion. They have a consistent style of play. Without a doubt they are one of the best teams in the world,” Bielsa told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It’s a very special game. Full of different scenarios to last season. They have a defined system with very good players. I reiterate they are one of the best in the world.”

MORE: LFC predicted XI v. Leeds: Klopp to name strong team with stars returning to the fold

The Whites’ boss was also asked about Klopp in particular and he said the German has shone in both his homeland and in the Premier League.

“With the work that Klopp has done everywhere he has been it has given him a chance to shine in every league he has been in,” Bielsa said.

It’s nice to hear other great managers wax lyrical about the Liverpool boss, but it’ll be gloves-off on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp’s men will be hoping to get three points on the board in the first week of the new season as the Reds host old rivals Leeds United.

It won’t be an easy game by any means, but the Premier League champions are expected to win the game and dampen the mood at Elland Road.