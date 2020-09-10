(Image) LFC’s new Nike 2020/21 third kit looks even better with Trent in it

It’s hard to truly appreciate a new kit when it’s first leaked because it’s so hard to imagine how it’ll look with a person wearing it.

Fans usually have to wait until an official release to see new shirts on players, and that’s the case with Liverpool’s third kit for 2020/21 by Nike.

Legit-looking photographs of the new jersey have leaked online – and you can see them here.

But in an effort to help fans imagine what the new shirt will actually look like on players, Twitter user @Yairow_ has Photshopped Trent Alexander-Arnold into it.

We think it looks classy!

Take a look below: