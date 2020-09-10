(Images) LFC’s highest rated players on FIFA 21 dropped, with one star getting a huge boost

The updated ratings for players on FIFA 21 have been released online, with the launch of EA’s newest instalment of the football video game just around the corner.
A expected, Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are amongst the very best of the lot, just as they are in real life.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given a healthy boost, with the Scouser jumping from 83 (on FIFA 20’s release) to an impressive 87 in FIFA 21.
A host of other Liverpool stars have also had their overalls revealed, with 18 first team players having their new ratings confirmed so far.
Take a look at the images below:
#LFC's nine highest rated players on #FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/T1bHH31ubp
— Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) September 10, 2020
Aos Reds que gostam do #FIFA21,o #Liverpool divulgou os ratings do seus jogadores oficialmente!#FIFARatings #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ciyrHYLmZi
— Somos Liverpool 1️⃣9️⃣🏆 (@Somos_Liverpool) September 10, 2020
COMMENTS