(Images) LFC’s highest rated players on FIFA 21 dropped, with one star getting a huge boost

The updated ratings for players on FIFA 21 have been released online, with the launch of EA’s newest instalment of the football video game just around the corner.

A expected, Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are amongst the very best of the lot, just as they are in real life.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given a healthy boost, with the Scouser jumping from 83 (on FIFA 20’s release) to an impressive 87 in FIFA 21.

A host of other Liverpool stars have also had their overalls revealed, with 18 first team players having their new ratings confirmed so far.

Take a look at the images below: