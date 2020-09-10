(Images) Liverpool players flood Alberto Moreno with messages of support after ACL surgery

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has done in his ACL and is now in hospital recovering after surgery.

The Villarreal star, who spent five years at Anfield, will sadly be out of action for six months.

MORE: (Photos) Lovren shares beautiful parting gift sent to him by Henderson

Liverpool players past and present flooded Moreno with well wishes on Instagram after he shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed.

It’s really lovely to see the club as an omnipresent entity following around anyone associated with it. We hope you’re feeling better soon, Alberto!

Take a look at the screenshots below: