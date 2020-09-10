LFC predicted XI v. Leeds: Klopp to name strong team with stars returning to the fold

Liverpool are up against Leeds United this weekend as they kick-off their Premier League title defence at Anfield.

The Reds will be looking to get three points on the board immediately to send an early message to the rest of the country.

Jurgen Klopp is set to receive a boost from returning star-players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, the former of whom has been on international duty with England.

It’ll be a feisty affair with Leeds, but Liverpool will be expected to beat the newly-promoted outfit.

Here’s our predicted team…

Alisson will start in goal with the Brazilian fit and raring to go after training an Melwood this summer.

He’ll have a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Trent, with all four back from playing in the UEFA Nations League for their countries.

Midfield is the biggest question – but we’d go for Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita, with Henderson making a cameo off the bench. It’s unclear what the plans are for Gini Wijnaldum.

Up top should be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

Taki Minamino played well in his last few appearances, but we’re not confident Klopp will be up for experimenting in the first week of the new season.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Gomez, Robbo, Trent, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino