Liverpool expected to sign another attacker if Brewster leaves – rumour

Liverpool are rumoured to be ready to sign a new forward if Rhian Brewster leaves the club this summer.

The youngster has been linked with a move away from Anfield, with the Echo reporting that Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Fulham have all shown interest.

The claim that a new attacker would be expected to sign for Liverpool this summer comes from The Beautiful Game Podcast.

We can appreciate not everyone will have heard of TBG yet, but they were recently lauded for breaking the news of Eberechi Eze’s move to Crystal Palace.

MORE: Exclusive: Jurgen Klopp can be his ‘own worst enemy’ in the transfer market

Brewster was a guest on one of their recent podcasts, showing they’ve got solid links with the Liverpool youngster.

EOTK understands Sheffield Utd are seen as a favourable destination for the 20-year-old, but sources suggested the Reds were keen on a loan deal.

Brewster is one of the most promising talents at the club and cashing in on him doesn’t make much sense, but TBG state Liverpool will not be entertaining any offers without a buy-back clause.

Selling Brewster could ‘raise additional funds for the final month of the transfer window’, according to the Echo, which suggests something could be on the horizon.