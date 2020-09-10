Liverpool offer Bayern £22.7m for Thiago; player & club have agreement – reliable source

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer of £22.7million (€25m) for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara, with the Reds already striking an agreement with the player.

That’s according to Constantin Eckner, a writer for the BBC, Times and ESPN, who claims the German and European champions are holding out for over £27million (€30m).

See the tweet below:

Thiago and #Liverpool have an agreement. #Bayern demand over 30m euros, while Liverpool's current offer remains 25m. Imo, it would be great to see what the player could do under Jürgen Klopp. — Constantin Eckner (@cc_eckner) September 9, 2020

Despite writing for some of the biggest outlets around, we at EOTK are’t familiar with Eckner’s work, so we’re not going to pretend we know how reliable he is.

Luckily, someone we do know to be trustworthy has vouched for the writer. AIPS journalist Chris Williams claims Eckner is a ‘very’ reliable source.

See the tweet below:

Very and a really good guy too — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 9, 2020

If Liverpool and Bayern are less than £5million apart – and the Reds are as keen as suggested – then surely a deal can be struck before the October 5 transfer deadline.

The fact Thiago is allowed to talk to other clubs in January and agree to sign for free next summer is likely an appealing factor for FSG, who’ve always been careful with money.

Bayern run the risk of losing one of their best players for nothing next summer if they don’t broker a deal in the next three weeks, but as one of the richest clubs in the world they’re probably not too phased.