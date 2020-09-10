Liverpool tipped to cash in on £25million-rated Rhian Brewster – report

It is reportedly ‘conceivable’ a bid of £25million could tempt Liverpool into selling young forward Rhian Brewster this summer.

That’s according to the very reliable Chris Bascombe, who clarifies in his full report for the Telegraph that a loan deal is more feasible for the striker.

But the idea that the Reds are willing to listen to permanent offers for Brewster doesn’t sit right; he’s one of the best young players we’ve got in the squad.

Unless Jurgen Klopp has decided he has no place in the team – which doesn’t appear to be the case – it doesn’t make sense, even if a buy-back clause was to be used.

The Liverpool Echo subtly made a similar claim to Bascombe earlier this week, going as far as to suggest selling the 20-year-old could ‘raise additional funds for the final month of the transfer window’.

As per the same report, Brewster has been linked with moves to Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Fulham in recent months.

EOTK understands Chris Wilder’s side are seen as a favourable destination for the youngster, but sources suggested the Reds were particularly keen on a loan deal.