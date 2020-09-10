(Video) Bielsa: “Anfield is only Anfield if it’s full” – Leeds boss rues fans’ absence ahead of Liverpool clash

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has spoken about the idea of playing at an empty Anfield this weekend, ahead of the Premier League showdown with Liverpool.

The West Yorkshire outfit were promoted from the Championship last season – after two years under the Argentine boss – and will be eager to stay at the top.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no fans in attendance on Saturday afternoon – and Bielsa says it won’t be the same because of it.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Leeds boss said “Anfield is only Anfield if it’s full.” Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):