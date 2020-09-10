(Video) Harvey Elliott comp shows Liverpool have the best U18 player on the planet

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott is one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in world football, having already made an impact at Anfield at just 17.

He’s famed for being the youngest player to ever feature in the EFL Cup at just 15 years and 174 days old, but he’s more than just a wonder-kid.

Elliott isn’t all pace and a bag of tricks, like younger versions of Aaron Lennon and Theo Walcott – he’s got some real football intelligence about him.

In a two-and-a-half minute compilation created by @BabyKeith8i on Twitter, you can see precisely what we mean with his neat passes and smart runs.

Take a watch of the video below: