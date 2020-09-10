(Video) Jurgen Klopp defends FSG for LFC’s caution in the transfer market

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stood beside owners FSG, even though many fans are upset with the lack of investment in transfers over the last couple of years.

The Reds have made shrewd moves for Takumi Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas since winning the Champions League and Premier League titles respectively, so where is the money for more players?

It’s actually fairly straightforward if the time is taken to try to understand it; take a look at this thread by the Swiss Ramble on Twitter (around a ten-minutes read).

Klopp has defended FSG’s behaviour by saying Liverpool are a “different” club and we can’t throw money around as haphazardly as the likes of Chelsea.

Take a look at the video below (via BBC):