(Video) Mourinho says playing Liverpool isn’t a “normal thing” in new Spurs doc

Jose Mourinho claims playing against Liverpool can never be a “normal thing” in the new Spurs docu-series on Amazon Prime.

The Reds travelled down south to face off against the Londoners last season and were victorious 1-0, thanks to a solo Bobby Firmino goal.

The new doc allows fans to be a fly on the wall behind the scenes at Spurs, with Mourinho an absolute natural for TV.

The Portuguese described Liverpool as a “ghost” ahead of kick-off and said that playing the Reds shouldn’t ever be “normal”.

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime):