Big journalist claims Thiago deadlock finally broken as Liverpool up offer to €30m; Personal terms agreed

We’re not sure how much we can take of the Thiago to Liverpool transfer saga!

And it’s even harder to know exactly which source to trust, as multiple ones are seemingly coming out with opposing thoughts on a daily basis.

Varsky Sports, who has nearly two million followers on Twitter and made his name by accurately reporting transfer news when it comes to South Americans (We know Thiago is Spanish but he has Brazilian heritage), claimed last night that Liverpool had finally upped our bid for Bayern Munich’s midfielder to €30m.

He said that personal terms have been finalised (as nearly everyone has, in truth) but that Bayern are now holding out for €35m!

⚽️Liverpool hizo un pequeño avance por Thiago Alcántara en las últimas horas: subió su oferta a € 30 M

⚽️Bayern Múnich quiere € 35 M y no lo seduce completar con objetivos

⚽️El futbolista está de licencia

⚽️Su contrato está acordado

⚽️El club alemán no recibió oferta del Barça pic.twitter.com/031I3roiXV — VarskySports (@VarskySports) September 10, 2020

We find this story a little tricky. If Liverpool were going to spend €30m on Thiago, surely we’d have just done it earlier in the window so the player could have some pre-season with his new team-mates…?

And if we’ve been refusing the €30m valuation, surely we’re not going to drop €35m – which seems very high. How can Bayern up their asking price as the window heads to a close and with Thiago closer to being available on a Bosman free transfer come January 1?

Very strange update – we just don’t know what to make of it – especially with Jurgen Klopp’s sit-down with Gini Wijnaldum going so well yesterday.