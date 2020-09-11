Klopp tells media, ‘Thiago is a really good player,’ before bursting out laughing in presser

Jurgen Klopp has had enough of the Thiago to Liverpool rumours, but if he wants them to stop, he should really stop providing us with such excellent soundbites!

The manager was asked about the potential transfer of the Bayern Munich midfielder but as usual, was coy, commenting that he finds the speculation annoying – and almost sarcastically – reminding everyone that he thinks Thiago is a brilliant footballer…

The links have continued throughout the summer, with multiple respected journalists reporting that a deal is close or at least in the pipeline at one point or another.

“Did I mention that Thiago Alcantara is a really good player?!” he began, before laughing at his own joke…

“It’s nice that we are linked with him – but that’s pretty much all – because he’s a big player and Liverpool are a big club – so that’s nice. But there’s really nothing to say about it.”

Some will see this as confirmation of our interest, but we don’t really see it that way. It could just as easily be the manager scoffing at the constant links and the fact he’s asked about the player every time he sits down with a journalist.

For us, the deal relies on whether we offload a number of fringe players – and in reality – we’ll probably focus on getting a new centre-back and another winger first and foremost.