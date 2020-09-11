LFC fans will love what Henderson and Milner did at title party last season, as details emerge

The new Premier League season is upon us, with Liverpool facing Leeds United tomorrow evening at Anfield.

Many fans are a little apprehensive going into the new campaign after another quiet summer in the transfer market (although a source very close to the club has told us we should expect something before the window closes).

This anxiety though is perhaps unfair when considering the strength of conviction of the players under Jurgen Klopp’s wing.

Their attitude is literally second to none. They will not rest on their laurels. They will ruthlessly and efficiently go again.

At the Premier League title winning season at the back-end of last term, Jordan Henderson and James Milner were already in discussions about securing more glory in 2020/21 – setting an example to the rest of the squad.

This is according to James Pearce, who was told by an Anfield source the following, as reported in the Athletic.

“Hendo and Millie were already talking about the following season and the need to ensure that everyone showed the same levels of hunger and fight,” he said.

“When you achieve something big, there is always a danger that people will ease off a bit, but they wont’t allow anyone to rest on their laurels. They want to ensure we build on this. Everyone does.”

There have been no major acquisitions, yet, but there are also no obvious holes in the team. The starting XI is, in our opinion, the best on the planet – including Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

Plus, bit-part players will step up and improve. A better version of Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita will all be ready to attack the season.