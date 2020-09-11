Liverpool’s FIFA 21 ratings: Four Reds in the 90s with Firmino back at 87

Liverpool’s ratings for the new FIFA 21 game have been revealed – or at least the ten Reds who are in the top 100 – anyway.

That includes everyone in our first-choice starting XI, bar Joe Gomez, sadly!

Mo Salah, Sadio, Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are all rated 90 – the sign of a truly elite star – with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino just behind on 87.

Jordan Henderson is 86 rated with Gini Wijnaldum one behind on 85…

Naturally, Liverpool will be one of the best sides to play with in the world – which is no surprise considering our current standing in European football as Premier League and World champions.

By FIFA 22, we reckon Gomez and Naby Keita will have climbed into the top 100 – and maybe Takumi Minamino as well!