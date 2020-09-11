Rhian Brewster available for £25m – but Liverpool make clever demand – just as they did with Jordon Ibe

Liverpool never activated the buy-back clause inserted into Jordon Ibe’s contract when he was sold to Bournemouth back in 2016, and the 24-year-old is actually now a free agent, without a club.

But at the time, the Reds cashed in on a very promising winger for £16m – smartly adding insurance that if he fulfilled his potential – he could be bought back for a decent price…

Now, Liverpool have a similar plan for Rhian Brewster, it seems.

James Pearce in the Athletic reports that the Reds will sell for £25m – providing a clause is inserted into any deal which allows us the option of bringing him back for a set price.

At EOTK, we’d prefer the club to keep hold of Brewster, as we see very little in terms of genuine striking options behind Roberto Firmino.

Divock Origi is most often used from the left, while Takumi Minamino has done well in pre-season from midfield, rather than as a false-9, in which he has struggled whenever deployed.

Brewster is a naturally brilliant finisher and for us, a superb option. Keep him and give him minutes.