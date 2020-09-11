Sky Sports report brilliant news about Wijnaldum and Klopp’s crucial meeting

Gini Wijnaldum could well be staying at Anfield after all, Reds.

And not jut for this season – but for the long-term…

According to Sky Sports, the talks between the Dutchman and Jurgen Klopp went really well yesterday, with our long-serving midfielder explaining to the manager that his priority was to stay at Anfield – and presumably not join Barcelona.

The report also says that Klopp told Wijnaldum he wants him to stay and pen new terms, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

As it stands, any club would be able to offer Wijnaldum a contract on January 1, which will be upon us in no time.

Gini is a very underrated cog in Liverpool’s side and somebody who has been selected by Klopp more than any other midfielder in our two years of glory.

Those who wish to see him offloaded so that we can acquire Thiago are disrespecting the service he’s provided us.

Ideally, we’ll offload a few fringe players and secure the Spaniard – with Wijnaldum staying and fighting for his place.