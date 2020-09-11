(Video) ‘Jeeez…’ Trent Alexander-Arnold buzzing at his FIFA 21 stats card

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacting to his FIFA 21 card is like watching a kid open a very good present on Christmas Day!

The Scouser is rated at 87, making him one of the best defenders on the game – which is just reward – considering his ridiculous form the past two seasons for Liverpool.

He seems a little disappointed to be only ’66’ at shooting, speculating if this is because it’s his squad number – but overall – he’s buzzing…

Footballers play FIFA all of the time, so it’s probably quite a big deal how highly or lowly they’re rated by EA Sports.

We can reveal that Liverpool have four players in the 90s – Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Alisson!