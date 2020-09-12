Exciting Liverpool transfer ‘was sealed today’: Marcelo’s €1m with €1m add-ons all but done

Liverpool look set to sign Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense, according to Chris Beesley from the Echo.

The journalist has tweeted the news, that says the finances have been arranged and that the prodigal goalkeeper will soon be an official Liverpool player.

Marcelo is 17-years-old and plays for the same club as Muriel Becker, the brother of Alisson, who will no doubt have sent the youngster a message when the deal was in the pipeline.

I’m hearing from Brazil that Liverpool’s deal for Fluminense’s Marcelo was sealed today and should be confirmed soon. I’m told it’s €1m fee plus €1m in potential add ons and a 25% sell on clause. I’ve got an in-depth look at the young goalkeeper in the Echo this weekend. — Christopher Beesley (@CBeesleyEcho) September 11, 2020

Liverpool have a plethora of young goalkeepers at the club, but with Alisson only 27-years-old, we cannot imagine that barring a big injury or a drastic loss of form, any of them will be knocking at the door for first-team minutes any time soon.

It’s a strange tactic, actually, and we’d like to know the reasoning behind it.

Obviously if one of them makes the grade then we’ll have a potentially readymade replacement for the already legendary Brazilian down the line – but what about the rest of them?!