(Images) There’s a Dutch centre-back who is Virgil van Dijk’s doppelgänger & Reds can’t believe it…

We really want Liverpool to sign Kellian van der Kaap just for the pure aesthetics of watching him start in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk!

The 21-year-old is all over Twitter at the moment, after fans noticed an uncanny resemblance to the world’s best centre-back.

Van der Kaap is also Dutch, and currently plays in defence for SC Cambuur. Crazily, like Van Dijk, he stands at 6ft. 3′ and played for Groningen as a youth player.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are all over van der Kaap at the moment – and have shared multiple pictures of the pair looking practically indistinguishable.

He looks more like van Dijk than van Dijk!

