Liverpool will not be buying a new centre-back this summer and will play entire season with three senior options

Liverpool are not in the market for a new central defender before the transfer window closes, according to David Lynch in the Standard.

The journalist has claimed that sources close to the club have told him a new centre-back ‘is not on the agenda’ and that despite Dejan Lovren’s sale to Zenit, a replacement is not going to be signed.

For us, this seems tantamount to negligence, especially considering the fitness records of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, the two senior options who can line up alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back…

But we have to trust Jurgen Klopp’s vision. If he sees Fabinho as a viable replacement option, then who are we to argue?

We’re not sure about Sepp van den Berg or Ki-Jana Hoever in the Premier League yet, in truth, and Billy Koumetio, although incredibly talented, is probably too young at 17 to be considered a viable option as well.

But Jordan Henderson could probably step in for the odd match here and there, so we can almost see how Klopp would get around the situation without having to use the teenagers – who are still likely to get minutes in domestic cup competitions.