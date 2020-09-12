Micah Richards makes surprising and bold claim about Liverpool considering his allegiances

Micah Richards thinks Liverpool are one season away from being the best team in Premier League history.

The former Manchester City defender turned pundit reckons that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds would eclipse Pep Guardiola’s Centurions, Arsenal’s Invincibles and the great sides managed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho if we galloped to glory once again.

Last term, we won the PL by 18 points, but in reality the gap was much bigger – as the title was wrapped up with seven games to go and at that point – we took our foot off the gas.

But City and Chelseas especially have spent big, while United have exceptional young players and Arsenal are a side with potential and a great striker.

So for Liverpool to go again, after two seasons of collecting 97 and then 99 points, with practically the same starting XI, will be a monumental achievement.

“If Liverpool win the title this season by clear daylight once again, we will be talking about the greatest team in Premier League history,” he wrote in his column for the Mail.

“That might seem a big thing for a former Manchester City player to say, given the rivalry that has developed in recent years between the clubs.

“I’m also making the statement as someone who was an Arsenal fan as young lad. I idolised the Invincibles and never thought they would be surpassed.

“But if Liverpool march away from the pack as they did last year, we will have to give them the ultimate acknowledgement. To win it again by another wide margin would be stunning as the challenge they face is completely different — and even more intense.”

Klopp fully backs the players currently at his disposal to do the job once again, and as a result, hasn’t pushed his owners into the transfer market – which we imagine suits FSG perfectly.

We’d like a few recruitments before the window closes, but still trust the current bunch of lads to do the business.