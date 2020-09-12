Van Dijk sends for media after Mo Salah’s incredible performance

Virgil van Dijk told reporters after the game today that it is only them who doubt the quality of Mo Salah.

The Egyptian King scored a hat-trick and was easily our best player. In fact, without him, Leeds might well have beaten us at Anfield.

He scored two penalties, but also a screamer that went into the top corner on the half-volley.

But towards the end of last season, there were criticisms about Salah, 28, and his apparent selfishness, which is something we’ve never bought into.

He gets more assists than Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. He’s not selfish, he’s just our best attacker – judged solely in comparison with his biblical first season.

As DaveOCKOP tweeted post-match, Virgil van Dijk explained that any doubts surrounding Salah were media born – and nothing to do with the squad – who love and value him.

Van Dijk on Salah: "That's the media (you guys doubting him). We don't doubt him." — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) September 12, 2020

There are obviously improvements to be made, but we’re pretty happy with that first up. Virg won’t make a mistake like that for a while, and scored a goal anyway.

We’re still the best side in the country.