(Video) Jose Mourinho backs Jurgen Klopp after ‘Countries and Oligarchs’ transfer comment

The other day Jurgen Klopp told reporters that they should not expect Liverpool to do business like Manchester City and Chelsea, describing them as clubs owned by ‘countries and oligarchs’ which for some reason – was offensive to fans of the clubs owned by countries and oligarchs.

Jose Mourinho, in charge of Spurs, who have only made modest signings this window – agreed with Klopp that some clubs are working on a different playing field to others…

“The other day Jurgen said Liverpool is not a club of oligarchs and belongs to countries and we are the same, we cannot go to the market and spend a fortune on players!” he said, as you can see in the video below.

We still think Liverpool will do a bit of business in this window, though. Not necessarily for a centre-back, but hopefully a left-winger who can ease the burden on Sadio Mane every now and again.

But for now, the focus is and should be solely on Leeds United.