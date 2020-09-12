(Video) Klopp’s one-word reaction to Liverpool 4-3 Leeds sums up crazy win

We haven’t had much of a summer break to calm down from the Premier League title win, but today very much woke us up…

Liverpool beat Leeds 4-3, thanks to a Mo Salah hat-trick and some very poor defending – with the opposition actually having more of the ball than we did.

Jurgen Klopp was filmed mouthing ‘wow’ to the cameras at full-time – which if anything – is an under-exaggeration of what the fans went through.

Salah carried us this evening, but the defenders need to step up. The performance from the backline made the likes of Simon Mignolet, Martin Skrtel and Dejan Lovren look very good – which is not something we’ve said in a while.

Still, a win is a win! And we go from here.