(Video) Klopp’s reaction utterly hilarious as Jim White presents on Sky Sports with Jurgen still on the line

There was a brilliant moment yesterday, right after Jurgen Klopp’s press-conference.
The manager had just explained how he rates Thiago as a player, loves Marcelo Bielsa as a manager and has no issue with Gini Wijnaldum’s contract – but Sky Sports honcho Jim White began presenting when Liverpool’s manager was still mic’d up and expecting a final question!
White accused Klopp of ‘sidestepping a question wonderfully,’ which is when it looks like Klopp realises he’s not actually being asked one!
Watch his face throughout, as White continues to dig… It’s amazing.
Presenter not realising Klopp is still there and listening 😂 pic.twitter.com/CYbBRlVIvb
— Daniel Green (@Daniellukegreen) September 11, 2020
COMMENTS