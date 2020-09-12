(Video) Klopp’s reaction utterly hilarious as Jim White presents on Sky Sports with Jurgen still on the line

There was a brilliant moment yesterday, right after Jurgen Klopp’s press-conference.

The manager had just explained how he rates Thiago as a player, loves Marcelo Bielsa as a manager and has no issue with Gini Wijnaldum’s contract – but Sky Sports honcho Jim White began presenting when Liverpool’s manager was still mic’d up and expecting a final question!

White accused Klopp of ‘sidestepping a question wonderfully,’ which is when it looks like Klopp realises he’s not actually being asked one!

Watch his face throughout, as White continues to dig… It’s amazing.