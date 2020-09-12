(Video) Martin Tyler hates Liverpool so much he can barely hide disappointment for van Dijk’s goal

Virgil van Dijk slammed in a lovely header to make it Liverpool 2-1 Leeds this evening, but you wouldn’t have known about it watching the Reds on tele.

The veteran commentator made a big deal of Leeds’ equaliser, but was very much less enthusiastic about van Dijk’s header a few minutes later…

In fact, you can almost hear the disappointment in his voice as he realises the Dutchman’s header has found the back of the net.

Jamie Carragher, his deputy, makes an effort to hold back his enthusiasm, for obvious reasons – but Tyler is taking the mickey now.